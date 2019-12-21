CAA protest: Biryani, drinking water served to protesters

New Delhi: In a show of solidarity with the Jamia Millia Islamia students who are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), locals from Jamia Nagar on Saturday served biryani and drinking water to the agitators.

Protestors, who gathered outside the University early morning, were served veg/non-veg biryani and water to the students.

A similar trend was noticed here on Friday following Jumma namaz (Friday prayers). After the Namaz on Friday, thousands of women, students, children and elderly reached outside Jamia campus. This flock of protesters was spread over a kilometre on both sides of the road.

Naushad, Naseem, Rehman, residents of Jamia Nagar, made full arrangements of lunch for the protesters here.

Rehman said that everyday different people are taking initiatives on their own for food arrangements.

Big pots of biryani were brought to the spot. Not only this, locals also cleaned up the roads after serving lunch to the protesters.

Biryani packets were also distributed to the people. At many places, the protesters were served with plates in biryani. Drrinking water pouches were also distributed to the agitators. Tea, biscuits and other refreshment arrangements were also made for the students.

Notably, all dhabas, hotels and even small tea stalls around Jamia Millia Islamia are closed.

Locals along with the help of university students are making arrangements from food and drinks for the protesters.