'Jo Ved Nahi Padhenge, Unke Bachche Banenge Javed Aur Naved': Bageshwar Dham Chief Dhirendra Shastri Courts Controversy

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar Acharya Dhirendra Krishna Shastri | File Pic

Preacher and Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri has once again landed in the spotlight following a controversial remark while announcing the establishment of a Gurukul at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Shastri said that those who do not follow the Vedas would see their children become “Javed and Naved” in the future, a statement that has triggered widespread debate. He said the proposed Gurukul would focus on imparting Vedic education to preserve traditional knowledge systems.

Emphasising the importance of education, Shastri said, “Food lasts for a day, water lasts for an hour, but knowledge lasts a lifetime,” adding that his objective is to set up Gurukuls across the country so that children receive education rooted in Sanatan traditions.

He also announced the inauguration of the Sunderkand Office in Chhatarpur, stating that members of the Sunderkand Mandal are working nationwide to promote Sanatani ideology and social transformation.

Shastri further announced that the annual mass wedding ceremony (Kanya Vivah) will be organised again this year. The three-day event will begin on February 13 with mandap and haldi rituals, followed by music and mehendi on February 14, and the marriage of 300 daughters on February 15, along with a gathering of saints.