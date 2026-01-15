West Bengal News: Supreme Court Stays FIRs Against ED Officials In I-PAC Raid Case

Setback for Mamata Govt as SC Halts FIRs Over ED Raid |

Kolkata: In a setback for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kolkata police, the Supreme Court on Thursday stayed all the FIRs done against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials while they went to raid I-PAC head Prateek Jain’s residence and office.

A Bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Vipul Pancholi sought replies from Ministry of Home Affairs, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government over the central agencies petition to suspend DGP Rajeev Kumar and Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma as they were also present with the Chief Minister while the central agency was conducting the raid.

The apex also claimed that the petition made by the central agency raises serious concern about investigation and interference by the state administration during the probe.

Notably, the face-off started between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and ED after Mamata claimed that the central agency probed I-PAC head’s office and residence to steal documents and plans of TMC ahead of the Assembly elections, while the central agency mentioned that they visited the places to investigate on a coal pilferage scam.

Appearing for the central agency, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta accused Mamata of ‘theft’ as she had taken away mobile, laptop and documents from the residence of I-PAC’s head.

According to the apex court sources, the court had asked to preserve all the CCTV footage that was taken by the Kolkata police till the next hearing on February 3.

Appearing on behalf of the state, senior advocate Kapil Sibal questioned the need for visits of the ED officials in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections.

The court sources also mentioned that they were ‘disturbed’ with the news of chaos during the hearing at Calcutta High Court on January 7.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Agnimitra Paul said the Supreme Court’s decision to pause FIRs filed by the West Bengal government in connection with the ED raid reflects the “complete breakdown of law and order” in the state. She alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government is deliberately obstructing central agencies to protect corruption.

Expressing hope over the February 3 verdict, she said it should lead to the suspension of DGP Rajiv Kumar, whom she accused of destroying evidence in the Saradha ponzi scam that allegedly had direct links with the ruling party.

TMC however, stays firm on the action that was taken by Mamata during the raid.