 ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS

ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS

The Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee snatched an ED official’s phone and seized documents during raids at I-PAC’s Kolkata office. SG Tushar Mehta alleged Banerjee and state police obstructed the probe. Kapil Sibal, representing Banerjee, questioned the timing of the raids ahead of assembly polls.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
ED alleged that Mamata Banerjee took away "indiscriminating' material and snatched official's phone during raids on I-PAC's Kolkata office | File Pic

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday (January 15) made shocking revelations in the Supreme Court against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. During the hearing on its petition, the federal probe agency alleged that Banerjee snatched an ED official’s phone during raids at I-PAC’s office in Kolkata.

Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, representing the probe agency, alleged that the West Bengal Chief Minister entered the I-PAC office while the raids were being carried out. The SG said that when ED officials were collecting incriminating material at the I-PAC office, Banerjee and West Bengal police officers barged in and snatched the material, including the mobile phone of an ED official, reported India Today.

The ED also sought the suspension of West Bengal police officers who entered the I-PAC office during the raid. SG Mehta further alleged Banerjee of theft and blamed the state government for obstructing the federal agency.

Read Also
West Bengal News: ED Raids Trigger High Drama As Mamata Banerjee Visits Pratik Jain’s Residence &...
article-image

“The ED officials had shown their identity cards. They had the courage to take incriminating material into their custody, which is theft, and then publicly declare they did it? This is not happening for the first time. Please do something that stops this once and for all,” the Solicitor General said, as quoted by the media house.

FPJ Shorts
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions Timing Of I-PAC Raids - DETAILS
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
AC Buyers May Face A Big Shock This Summer, Rising Copper Prices Set To Push Cooling Costs Higher
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% & Operating Performance Strengthens
Menon Bearings Reports 69% YoY Surge In Consolidated Net Profit For Q3 FY26 As Revenue Rises 32% & Operating Performance Strengthens
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures
Kriti Sanon's Mehendi Is A Childhood Tribute To Sister Nupur Sanon; Check Out These Unseen Pictures

When Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra asked the ED why it had gone there and what exactly it was investigating, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it was a Rs 2,742 crore multi-state money laundering case. He further stated that it had been found that illegally extracted coal was being sold to a company.

"The matter is very serious and that it will issue notice to the state government," the Supreme Court replied.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal represented Banerjee in the top court. During the hearing, Sibal questioned the timing of the ED raids on I-PAC. The senior advocate said the ED had visited the state after two years, just before the assembly polls.

The ED on January 8 conducted searches at the premises of I-PAC and the residence of its director, Pratik Jain, in Kolkata as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam. However, drama unfolded when Banerjee and West Bengal police officers entered the I-PAC office and took away several files. The West Bengal Chief Minister accused the central agency of overreach and alleged political vendetta.

A day after the raids, Banerjee and other leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) hit the streets protesting against the ED action.

On January 10, the federal probe agency moved the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court deferred the hearing in the I-PAC raids case against the West Bengal government. According to reports, the ED alleged in its petition that its investigation against I-PAC was obstructed by the state government. The probe agency also sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government also filed a caveat in the top court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing its arguments.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions...
ED Alleges Mamata Took Away 'Indiscriminating' Material, Snatched Official's Phone; CM Questions...
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out Due To Short Circuit At BSP Supremo Mayawati’s Press Conference In...
Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out Due To Short Circuit At BSP Supremo Mayawati’s Press Conference In...
Indore News: Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar Visits Varanasi, Meets Officials & Demands Inquiry Into...
Indore News: Yuvraj Yeshwantrao Holkar Visits Varanasi, Meets Officials & Demands Inquiry Into...
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And...
Indian 78th Army Day: Where To Watch The Parade? Here's To Know Everything About Key Events And...
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals...
Religious Miracle Or Mental Disorder? Viral Video Of Dog’s 'Parikrama' At UP Temple Leaves Locals...