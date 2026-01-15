Rajasthan News: 78th Army Day Parade Showcases Indian Army’s Valor In Jaipur

78th Army Day Parade Showcases Indian Army’s Valor In Jaipur | ANI

Jaipur: In a bid to take the army closer to common men, a grand parade to mark the 78th Army Day was held in Jaipur on Thursday. Organized on a three-kilometer stretch of Mahal Road in Jagatpura, the parade showcased the valor, discipline, and advanced military capabilities of the Indian Army.

Led by Param Vir Chakra and Maha Vir Chakra recipients in army vehicles, smartly-turned-out contingents marched past the saluting dais, displaying their bravery and professional excellence.

Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi extended his greetings to everyone on Army Day and said that the prestigious event reflects the deep connection between the armed forces and the public. The Army Day celebration in Jaipur is an effort to bring the army closer to the citizens.

“I extend my warm greetings to all soldiers of the Indian Army, our civilian employees, veterans, Veer Naris and families… Celebrating Army Day in Jaipur reflects our effort to take the Indian Army closer to the citizens. Beyond the parade, initiatives such as the ‘Know Your Army’ Mela have strengthened the relations between the Indian Army and the citizens,” said the army chief.

He said that Operation Sindoor established a new normal. It demonstrated the Indian Army’s ability to respond with speed, coordination, and precision. The operation reflected a mature and confident force, capable of safeguarding national interests through measured, firm, and responsible action.

The event featured an impressive display of the Army’s modern combat readiness, including indigenous missile systems, advanced tanks, military vehicles, drones, and anti-air and anti-tank weapon systems.

The 61st Cavalry, wearing traditional Rajasthani turbans, showcased a glimpse of Rajasthani and military traditions. State-of-the-art weapons and armored vehicles such as the Arjun tank, K-9 Vajra, Dhanush cannon, BMP, Shilka, and 155 mm Amogh were displayed.

The Pinaka launcher system, Bhim missile, Akash air defense system, and BrahMos missile were also part of the parade. The dog squad, comprising German Shepherds, Labradors, Belgian Malinois, and indigenous hound dogs, represented the silent sentinels of the border. Thirteen types of indigenous drones, three types of jammers, a mobile drone operator system, and an OB van with satellite communication were also showcased.

Soldiers from various regiments participated, presenting their distinct uniforms, traditions, and combat skills. The Nepal Army Band also took part, highlighting the longstanding friendship and defense cooperation between the two nations. The BrahMos missile system, helicopter-based weapon platforms, and robotic dogs were among the major attractions.

Cultural performances, including Rajasthan’s Kalbelia and Gair dances, added color to the event. Governor Haribhau Bagde, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, members of the state cabinet, senior Army officials, and a large number of citizens witnessed the parade.