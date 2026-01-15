Zubeen Garg Death Case: Wife Garima Seeks High-level Oversight As Singapore Coroner Hearings Begin

Zubeen Garg | X @Tanuja_Mahajan1

Guwahati: As proceedings begin before the Singapore Coroner’s Court, the family of Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg has made an emotional and detailed public appeal, seeking high-level monitoring by the Indian and Assam governments to ensure what they describe as a full, fair and transparent examination of the circumstances surrounding his mysterious death.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Zubeen Garg’s wife Garima Saikia Garg, sister Palmee Borthakur and uncle Manoj Kumar Borthakur broke months of silence to place before the public a chronological account of events, investigations and legal steps taken since the singer died in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

The family said the statement was issued “in the spirit of transparency, dignity, and truth,” stressing that their pursuit of accountability has been continuous, cross-border and unwavering.

“From the moment we lost Zubeen Garg on September 19, 2025, our family has lived in a state of shock, grief and profound personal trauma,” Garima said. “The loss was sudden and emotionally paralysing. In those first critical days, we were not in a condition to immediately initiate legal proceedings.”

According to the family, it was only after videos from the yacht outing in Singapore surfaced on social media and television that serious doubts emerged about the nature of the incident. “From those visuals, it became clear that the death was not normal, and several suspicions arose. We immediately lodged an FIR to initiate formal legal action,” the statement said.

The family noted that the Singapore Police Force had independently initiated an inquiry soon after the incident and remained in communication with them. They also highlighted the active role played by the Indian High Commission in Singapore in coordinating legal and medical procedures, including the post-mortem examination.

“To respect the integrity of the investigation, we consciously chose not to publicise our communications with Singapore Police or upload documents on social media,” the family said, adding that even the post-mortem report was formally routed through the Indian High Commission to maintain sovereign coordination between the two countries.

Once Garima’s medical condition permitted, the family lodged a formal FIR with the Assam CID. The Assam government subsequently constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose chief and senior officers travelled to Singapore as part of the probe. After months of investigation, Assam Police filed a charge sheet running over 2,500 pages and, based on the evidence collected, invoked sections related to murder.

The family stressed that they have remained in constant engagement with authorities in both countries. “We have never withdrawn, paused or diluted our pursuit of truth,” the statement said, adding that they have cooperated fully through written submissions, video conferencing, and personal appearances whenever required.

A significant development came on January 14, when Manoj Kumar Borthakur submitted a detailed statement before the Singapore Coroner’s Court, assisted by two state prosecutors. The submission raised a series of factual questions, including the planning of the yacht outing, Zubeen Garg’s physical and medical condition, safety measures on board, the circumstances in which he entered the sea, the response of those present when he showed visible distress, the adequacy and timing of medical assistance, and the basis for any preliminary finding of “no foul play.”

“These questions arise naturally and unavoidably when a life ends suddenly under unclear circumstances,” the family said, describing them as both a right and a duty.

In their appeal, the family urged the Indian government and the Assam government to closely monitor the proceedings in the Singapore Coroner’s Court, take all necessary diplomatic and legal steps to ensure that every relevant fact is placed before the court, pursue expeditious prosecution in India based on the charge sheet already filed, and ensure that jurisdictional complexities do not lead to delay or dilution.

“We wish to state unequivocally that our family has explored every lawful avenue available. There will be no compromise,” the statement said.

Remembering the singer’s bond with his people, the family said, “Zubeen was not merely a member of our family. He belonged to Assam—its people, its music and its emotional memory. We understand the anguish of millions who want answers.”

The family concluded by reiterating their sole demand: “That the entire truth—every action taken, every word spoken, every moment lost—be fully and transparently examined, and that the guilty be punished to the greatest extent of the law. For this, we will walk every legal path available, solemnly and in good faith.”