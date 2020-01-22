Aadhaar Card not needed for Shiv Bhojan Meal, says Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal on Wednesday clarified that Aadhaar card will not be mandatory to have lunch at Rs 10 under the Maha Vikas Aghadi's ambitious Shiv Bhojan canteen scheme.

Bhujbal refuted reports in a section of media that people would need to show their Aadhaar cards to buy the subsidized thaali (meal). "No Aadhaar card would be necessary," Bhujbal told reporters here after the weekly cabinet meeting.

The Rs 10 meal scheme for the poor was one of the poll promises of the ruling Shiv Sena in the last year's Assembly elections. It was later included in the Maha Vikas Aghadi's common minimum programme declared on November 28 last year.