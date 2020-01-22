Maha cabinet approves Mumbai 24x7 plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet today gave its approval to a plan to let malls and eateries stay open throughout the night from January 27 in specific non-residential areas of the city.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray said: "Proposal of Mumbai 24x7 has been approved by the cabinet today. From January 27 malls, multiplexes, shops and eateries in non-residential areas like Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will remain open 24x7. However, we won't impose this on anyone." "MVA government is a people's government. BJP government is an anti-youth government," he added.

Thackeray made it clear that pubs and bars are excluded from the purview of this plan.

"I never said anything about pubs and bars," he said.

"I am not forcing anyone to implement this policy. Whoever wants to comply will do it. This move will increase jobs for people and revenue for the government," he added.