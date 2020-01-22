Maha Govt to focus on rising agriculture production & farmer income

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued guidelines for increase in the agriculture production and farmers income. The government will implement slew of schemes through convergence and will set up tahasil level coordination committee led by tahasildar to seek proper coordination among couple of agencies. The decision will be implemented from January 23 across the state.

State agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said ''Farmers, who will be at the centre stage, will be made free of worries. I have directed the department to suggest measures to increase production and farmers income. The tahasil level coordination committee will meet quarterly to guide farmers on weather forecast, production and productivity targets, marketing, availability of fertilisers and crop loan.'' He informed that a special cell at the agriculture department's office across the state will be established.

The government in its notification has emphasized that knowledgeable employees be deployed in the cell and a public relation officer be appointed.