Shinde-Fadnavis govt set to revoke MVA’s decision to decline general consent to CBI to probe cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: The Shinde-Fadnavis government is set to revoke the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s decision to decline general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the cases in the state. The MVA government in 2020 took the decision accusing the central government of misusing central probe agencies to target Opposition leaders. The Shinde-Fadnavis government’s proposed move is important especially when it has already decided to transfer the investigation of two important cases from the hands of Maharashtra Police to the CBI.

MVA government in October 2020 had said, ‘’It would no longer allow the Central Bureau of Investigation to trespass on its territory.’’ With that, the state government had withdrawn the consent given to the CBI under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. In the wake of the state government’s decision, it was necessary for the CBI to seek the state government’s express consent to probe the TRP or any other scam. The reason assigned was that the Centre and the state, under the 60:40 formula, share funds in the form of aid or grant; therefore, the Central agency can probe matters assigned to it only.

A senior home department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The new government will soon formally revoke the MVA government’s order declining the general consent to the CBI to probe the cases in the state. Already the government has transferred two cases to the CBI. This has sent a clear signal that the government is not keen to put any bar on CBI investigating various cases in the state.’’

The officer said the government has asked the state police to transfer the probe of a case relating to sensitive call records allegedly leaked from the State Intelligence Department (SID). The Mumbai Police has recorded the statement of then Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis in the Rashmi Shukla phone tapping case. In this case, Devendra Fadnavis had alleged that the then MVA government had ignored the special investigation team’s report of large scale corruption in the transfer of IPS officers.

Another case was with regard to BJP leader Girish Mahajan and 28 others who were booked for extortion and criminal conspiracy. In this case too, Fadnavis has made serious allegations against the then MVA government by making big disclosures in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.