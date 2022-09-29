Shinde Fadnavis govt in a major bureaucratic reshuffle transfers 44 IAS officers, Iqbal Chahal continues to be BMC Commissioner | ANI

The Shinde Fadnavis government, in a major bureaucratic reshuffle has transferred 44 IAS officers. The Public Health Additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas has been appointed as ACS tribal development while MahaGenco CMD Sanjay Khandare will be new health secretary. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P Anbalagan, who has completed four years in his post, has been transferred as the MahaGenco CMD. The Thane municipal commissioner Vipin Sharma has been posted as the MIDC CEO.

Contrary to expectations among the bureaucracy, the government has not changed the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal as he is currently an administrator till the new general body is elected.,

The government has transferred environment department principal secretary Manisha Mhaiskar as the principal secretary and chief protocol officer in general administration. She will also hold the additional charge as Principal Secretary of the Marathi Language department. The government has appointed Development Commissioner (unorganised labour) Ashwini Joshi as the medical education secretary. The government has appointed Leena Bansod as the additional commissioner tribal development at Thane.

The government has transferred housing department principal secretary Milind Mhaiskar as the Principal Secretary of excise and civil aviation. The government has posted Valsa Nair as housing department principal secretary. The government has appointed principal secretary Saurabh Vijay as principal secretary of tourism and cultural affairs.

The government has appointed Harshadeep Kamble as the principal secretary of the industry department and it has posted Deependra Kushwaha as the Development Commissioner. The government has posted Jayashree bhoj as the director general of information and public relations and she will hold additional charge as Maharashtra Information technology Corporation MD. The government has reinstated AR kale as the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner.

The government has appointed Praveen Darade as the principal secretary of the environment department and he will hold additional charge as member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. The incumbent MPCB member secretary AA Shingae has been posted as the Thane district collector replacing Rajesh Narvekar who has been posted as the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner.

The government has transferred the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner Abhijit Bangar as the thane municipal commissioner. The government has transferred the Tourism Director Yashwant Borikar as Mumbai MHADA CEO replacing the incumbent Yogesh Mhase. The government has posted Anup Kumar Yadav as secretary of minority development department.