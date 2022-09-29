DGTL Returns to India this December; Unveils Stellar Second Wave Artist Line-Up for New Delhi and Mumbai

DGTL festival |

Globally renowned DGTL is at the unique intersection of global music, art and sustainability. Taking place across New Delhi (December 9th & 10th) and Mumbai (December 10th & 11th), DGTL India brings impressive art installations, show-stopping lighting and stage designs, conceptual showcases, vital sustainability initiatives and incredible music acts, resulting in a superior dancefloor experience.

DGTL India’s highly-anticipated second-wave artist line-up adds to the international energy. Key Serbian music star Tijana T joins globally renowned Iranian-American house and techno legend Dubfire. From Amsterdam, Lee-Ann Roberts promises a timeless blend of soundbites from the past, present and future of music, with fellow Dutch act Ki/ Ki bringing a sound realm that is both futuristic and nostalgic.

Copenhagen-based Denis Horvat’s signature melodic sounds sit alongside Colyn, whose journey between time and space leads through to the ever-exploratory and experimental Blawan.

In addition to the international line-up are Indian acts recognised for their experimental soundscapes. Music titan and powerhouse of electronic music BLOT.

Anyasa, whose authentic blend of traditional Indian and electronic sounds moves dancefloors; Sequ3l — deeply involved in the local dance music scene for over a decade with his signature progressive house and deep techno sounds; Deep Brown, whose wide-ranging smooth mixes have kept audiences on their toes for over a decade; alongside a host of other talented artists such as Sindhi Curry, Bahaar, Nida, Amaya etc.

Ellen Evers - Festival Director of DGTL shares, "We are looking very forward to continuing our partnership with the DGTL India team. After a successful first weekender in Bengaluru in 2020, it was unfortunate we had to put our plans on ice for more than two years. But I am sure we will make this be forgotten in the blink of an eye with this year’s double edition in New Delhi and Mumbai.”

Earlier this year, DGTL revealed its first wave artist line-up of headliners including multiple-award-winning artist and Diynamic label boss Solomun, making his India debut and set to be one of the highlights of the festival.

Maribou State’s unique and compelling sounds, a deeply soulful marriage of the organic and the synthetic, will prove another DGTL India stand-out, as will SPFDJ, whose high-tempo sound explores strains of techno, acid, EBM, hardcore and trance.

Italian maestro Toto Chiavetta and duo Giolì and Assia will bring their respective blends of house, indie, and pop, while Likwid and Ana Lilia are no strangers to the burgeoning techno scene in India.

From industrial to modular and recycled initiatives at DGTL New Delhi & Mumbai, the festival will curate a wide variety of showcases and installations from local artists to engage visitors with circular sustainability, creating an unparalleled festival experience.

DGTL is a global electronic music festival with editions in Amsterdam, Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Madrid (Spain), Tel Aviv (Israel), Bengaluru (India) and during the Amsterdam Dance Event. Besides its focus on music, DGTL brings a mix of unique art installations and revolutionary sustainability projects. Its sustainability program distinguishes it within the festival landscape.