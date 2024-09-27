Sheena Bora Murder Case: Bombay HC Quashes Special Court Order Allowing Indrani Mukerjea's Travel To Europe

Indrani Mukherjea alongside Sheena Bora | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday quashed the order of the special court allowing former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, to travel to Europe.

The court allowed the petition by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the special court’s order observing that the special court order was not reasonable, and hence unsustainable. “The petition is allowed. The impugned order is set aside,” Justice Shyam Chandak said while setting aside the special court’s order.

On July 19, a special CBI court allowed Mukerjea to travel once to Spain and the UK for ten days between intermittent periods over the next three months. Mukerjea had sought permission to travel abroad claiming that she needed to change certain bank-related documents and other ancillary work after her divorce with Peter Mukerjea.

Justice Chandak said that if Indrani Mukerjea wants to carry out the work from India then the statutory authority concerned shall help her. The judge also clarified that it has not made any remark on the merits of the case but has only noted that the special court order was not reasonable, and hence unsustainable.

The special had laid down certain conditions for Indrani Mukerjea while allowing her travel abroad, which included attending the office of the Indian Embassy or its allied diplomatic mission offices at least once during her visit and obtaining an attendance certificate. The court also directed her to furnish a security deposit of Rs 2 lakh.

CBI challenged this before the HC on the grounds that Mukerjea was facing trial for a serious offence and that there was a possibility of her fleeing the country. It also claimed that no Government Authority of Spain has asked her to remain personally present to complete all the formalities in person and there is nothing that cannot be done through video conferencing.

Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Bora was Indrani's daughter from her previous relationship. Her body was burnt in a forest in the neighbouring Raigad district. However, the murder came to light in 2015 after Rai revealed about the killing following his arrest in another case.

Indrani was arrested in August 2015 and granted bail by the Supreme Court in May 2022. Other accused, including Peter Mukerjea, are also out on bail.