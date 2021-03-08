Sharad Pawar took special initiatives for uplift of tribals: Praful Patel

He said that due to the lack of opportunities in Jharkhand, the youth of the state are migrating to Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra has created avenues for the youth and this was possible due to the vision of Sharad Pawar. Today Maharashtra is the top state due to his efforts," said Patel.

"We want to make a new beginning for NCP in Jharkhand. We want NCP to create a new identity," said Patel during a conference in Ranchi.

"A new beginning in Jharkhand has started today with this conference," he added.