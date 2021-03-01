UPA restructuring needed, Sharad Pawar should lead alliance: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said there is a need to restructure the UPA, and the new alliance should be led by a senior leader like Sharad Pawar as many regional parties are not ready to work under the leadership of the Congress.

The future of this alliance would depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress, he said.

He added that there was no National Democratic Alliance (NDA) left in the country as its allies have quit it, but similarly, the existence of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) is not visible as it has very few parties now.

The Rajya Sabha member was speaking at the 'Jaybhim Festival' organised by a former corporator in Aurangabad. The programme began with Raut's interview.

"The allies have left the NDA and there is no such alliance now. In the same way, there are very few parties left with the UPA. Many regional parties are not ready to work under the Congress leadership in the UPA. Therefore, to create a group against the incumbent government, there is a need to go for the restructuring of the UPA," he said.

"This new alliance should be led by a senior leader like Sharad Pawar. If that happens, then many more parties can join the alliance in future. But this is not possible without the consent of Congress. This future of the (restructured) alliance will depend on the sacrifice and liberality of the Congress," Raut added.

The Sena leader said that he has been witnessing a change in the political atmosphere of Delhi now.