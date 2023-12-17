Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis |

On the Maratha reservation issue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on NCP president Sharad Pawar, saying that the leader never tried to give reservation to the community, even when the Mandal Commission was implemented in the state. In fact, he kept the OBCs and the Marathas fighting with each other, he claimed.

At a gathering of BJP office-bearers in Nagpur on Saturday, Fadnavis said that the Maratha community got reservation when the BJP government was in power in the state.

It was only after the departure of its government that the reservation was suspended. Fadnavis said, “The BJP will neither do injustice to the OBCs nor the Marathas.”