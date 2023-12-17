 Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis

The leader never tried to give reservation to the community, even when the Mandal Commission was implemented in the state. In fact, he kept the OBCs and the Marathas fighting with each other, he claimed.

Raja ManeUpdated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 02:27 PM IST
article-image
Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis |

On the Maratha reservation issue, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis came down heavily on NCP president Sharad Pawar, saying that the leader never tried to give reservation to the community, even when the Mandal Commission was implemented in the state. In fact, he kept the OBCs and the Marathas fighting with each other, he claimed.

At a gathering of BJP office-bearers in Nagpur on Saturday, Fadnavis said that the Maratha community got reservation when the BJP government was in power in the state.

It was only after the departure of its government that the reservation was suspended. Fadnavis said, “The BJP will neither do injustice to the OBCs nor the Marathas.”

Read Also
Maharashtra: 'Police Seize Drugs Worth ₹50,000 Crore, Affirms Commitment To Combat Menace,' Dy...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: 78-Year-Old Man Loses ₹8.75 Lakh In Bank Scam; Case Filed At Bandra Police...

FPJ Cyber Secure: 78-Year-Old Man Loses ₹8.75 Lakh In Bank Scam; Case Filed At Bandra Police...

Nagpur Explosion: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon

Nagpur Explosion: 9 Killed, Many Injured After Massive Blast At Explosives Factory In Bazargaon

Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Sharad Pawar Never Gave Quota To Marathas: Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis

Thane Woman Assault Case: SIT Formed Under DCP Amar Singh Jadhav To Probe Further, Says CP Jai Jeet...

Thane Woman Assault Case: SIT Formed Under DCP Amar Singh Jadhav To Probe Further, Says CP Jai Jeet...

Mumbai: Policeman Loses ₹36L In Investment Scam After Friend Tricked Him With Hefty Returns

Mumbai: Policeman Loses ₹36L In Investment Scam After Friend Tricked Him With Hefty Returns