Set aside political egos during Covid crisis says Maharashtra Governor after state government cancels university exams

Amid the confrontation between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the state government over the issue of final year university exams, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said political egos should be kept aside at a time when the country is facing the COVID-19 crisis.

Taking aim at leaders of the opposition BJP in the state a day after a cyclone hit Maharashtra, an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said Koshyari should be cautious of the "mad storm" hitting the Raj Bhavan gates frequently.

Koshyari on Tuesday criticised the Uddhav Thackeray- led state government's decision to cancel the final year university examinations on account of coronavirus outbreak, and said the decision would jeopardise the future of students.

He also asserted that the chancellor of universities -- a position which governor holds ex-officio -- has the final authority over all university matters, as per the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.