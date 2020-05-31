Unable to focus on exams amidst pandemic, respond students to CM's decision on conducting final-year exams

Following the reportage of the Maharashtra Students Union (MASU) survey, which indicates that around 88.2 per cent out of 32,378 final year students of the state want last semester exams to be cancelled, students have revealed several reasons why exams should not be conducted. Students stormed Twitter with responses stating some of their parents are being treated for coronavirus, some are in quarantine centres because their family members are infected, while others have travelled to their native villages and do not have access to Internet connectivity.

Students claimed they cannot focus on preparing for exams as some of their parents are being treated for coronavirus. Riddhi Shastri, a final year student of Biology, said, "My father who is the sole earning member of the family is being treated at a hospital in Nallasopara. He tested positive as he used to work in a pharmaceutical lab. I am worried about his health, how am I supposed to study in this stressful situation?"

While some students revealed they are isolated in quarantine centres because their family members have been tested COVID-19 positive. Jigar Kothari, a final year student of Commerce, said, "I have been in a quarantine centre since the last four days, because my sister tested positive. I cannot focus on my studies in this centre while being worried about my sister. It is mentally difficult to focus and prepare for exams."

In addition, some students claimed they have travelled to their native villages because they could not afford to live in Mumbai. Now, they do not have access to the Internet. Tejaswini Naik, a final year student of engineering, said, "I travelled to my native place in Khed village because I could not afford to pay my apartment rent in Mumbai without a job during the lockdown. Now, I do not have access to an Internet connection."

While, Mastan Razi, a final year student of the University of Mumbai (MU) said, "I travelled to my native Ahmednagar when the lockdown was imposed, as the MU informed all students to vacate the campus. I do not have a computer, let alone Internet connectivity in my village. I will have to travel back to Mumbai if exams are going to be conducted."

These student responses have taken a toll on social media, following the recent decision of Chief Minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray to conduct final year exams.