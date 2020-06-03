Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut slams Centre over proposed amendments to Electricity Act

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Maharashtra Energy Minister Dr. Nitin Raut urged the Centre to withdraw the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020, stating that it clearly violates the constitutional mandate and undermines its federal structure. The intent should be towards decentralization of power for transparency and efficiency, he said.

Expressing his grave concern over the proposed amendments in the Electricity Act 2003, Dr Raut said that the Centre intended to override and dominate the State Government's responsibility in the administration of power Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electricity.

Dr Raut observed that it is obvious that the Federal Structure of Electricity wherein the Centre and State Governments are responsible is being interfered.

‘’By centralizing the powers, the basic intent of the Constitution is being violated and centralization of power is not desired. The intent should be towards decentralization of power for transparency and efficiency. Therefore, existing provisions empowering State Government as well as State Commission to take appropriate decisions/make rules & regulations after considering the State specific issues need to be continued,’’ the minister said.