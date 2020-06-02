Cancelling exams will jeopardise the future of students: Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to CM Uddhav Thackeray

Further, even though the committee of Vice Chancellors (VCs), set up by the state's higher and technical education minister to analyse the situation and explore options to conduct examinations, had given its report to the secretary of the higher and technical education department on May 6, 2020, the report had yet to be presented to him. Koshyari pointed out that during his video conference with the VCs of state universities, all stakeholders had communicated their prepararedness for conducting examinations.

The governor said he had earlier mentioned that the chancelllor’s office would give further directions after accepting the recommendations of the committee partially or fully, once he had received the report.

Now, the governor has written in his letter, “The arbitrary decision has violated the basic principle that to obtain an identical degree, there cannot be two sets of criteria, one who has given examination and for the other who has obtained marks on average. The examinations cannot be made optional.”

Pointing out that the students of medicine, architecture, law and other programmes need to register themselves with their respective professional bodies or councils after completion of a professional course in order to get their licence to practise, the governor said these bodies may not be able to register students without them being evaluated on established parameters.