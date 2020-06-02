In Pictures: Amid COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc, Cyclone Nisarga knocks on Mumbai's doors

With Cyclone Nisarga fast approaching the coastal areas of Maharashtra, the authorities are preparing to tackle the storm, which is estimated to make landfall on June 3, an official said on Tuesday.

Cyclone Nisarga is very likely to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the next 12 hours and cross Maharashtra and South Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

"Activities which had resumed (as part of easing of lockdown to contain coronavirus) will be kept shut there for the next two days in view of the cyclone....it is in our interest that people remain alert and inside their homes," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Fifteen teams of the National Disaster Response Force and four teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in different coastal areas while five teams have been kept on standby, he said.

Here are a few pictures as Cyclone Nisarga knocks on Mumbai's doors: