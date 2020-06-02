'We will do everything we can': Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga Aaditya Thackeray visits storm water pumping stations in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga is slated to make landfall near Mumbai at Alibaug in the Raigad district Wednesday afternoon. As Maharashtra readied for the storm, Cabinet Minister for Tourism and and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray visited the Love Grove and Britannia pumping stations.

These storm water pumping stations can flush out massive quantities of water, and reports suggest that the Britannia pumping station is capable of flushing out 36,000 litres of water per second. In light of the red alert and heavy rainfall forecast that accompanies the impending cyclone, these pumps can play an important role.

"This evening, after attending the cabinet meet, I accompanied AMC Velarasu ji to Love Grove & Britannia pumping stations to see our preps as we stand together to face Cyclone Nisarga," Thackeray wrote on Twitter sharing photos from his visit. He added that the other pumping stations too were ready.

"We will do everything we can and everything we must," he added.