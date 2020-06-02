'We will do everything we can': Ahead of Cyclone Nisarga Aaditya Thackeray visits storm water pumping stations in Mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga is slated to make landfall near Mumbai at Alibaug in the Raigad district Wednesday afternoon. As Maharashtra readied for the storm, Cabinet Minister for Tourism and and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray visited the Love Grove and Britannia pumping stations.
These storm water pumping stations can flush out massive quantities of water, and reports suggest that the Britannia pumping station is capable of flushing out 36,000 litres of water per second. In light of the red alert and heavy rainfall forecast that accompanies the impending cyclone, these pumps can play an important role.
"This evening, after attending the cabinet meet, I accompanied AMC Velarasu ji to Love Grove & Britannia pumping stations to see our preps as we stand together to face Cyclone Nisarga," Thackeray wrote on Twitter sharing photos from his visit. He added that the other pumping stations too were ready.
"We will do everything we can and everything we must," he added.
Speaking on Tuesday night, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had urged people to cooperate and to avoid taking shelter in temporary structures, dilapidated buildings and the like. He also urged people to switch off power if necessary, and to store drinking water.
The state is also fighting the COVID-19 virus, and on Tuesday, the total number of cases stood at 72,300. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, 103 deaths and 2,287 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
"We have set up jumbo facilities for COVID patients at BKC. After the cyclone warning patients have been shifted to safer places," Thackeray had said during the video address.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)