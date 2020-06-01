Classrooms to open this month

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Sunday, held a marathon meeting via video conferencing with experts and the Department of School Education. They were directed to commence teaching in June, though it was not necessary for schools to open till the end of the month.

As reported by the Free Press Journal two days ago, Thackeray had clearly said that schools would not open from June 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the government was eager to start online teaching, hire TV channels and get better Internet connectivity for the same. On similar lines, the CM today directed the Department of School Education to start teaching -online or offline, whatever is possible- from June. “The students' year will not be wasted,” he said. "Education is essential to life; it should not stop,” he clarified.

In remote areas, where there is no connectivity and no COVID-19 outbreak, schools should open and follow the social distancing norms. In places where it is difficult to open schools physically, online education should be started, the CM said.

Thackeray said that the academic year must begin in June at any cost. He added that Maharashtra should show the country that education is not hampered even in the pandemic.

He also said that Google should be used on an experimental basis. However, a strong system of online learning should be developed. The CM said that those schools that were used as COVID-19 quarantine centres will be sterilised at the expense of the government.

The issue of teachers in non-subsidised institutions and filling up of vacancies was also discussed in the meeting. Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of State Bacchu Kadu, Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Kapil Patil and Additional Chief Secretary Vandana Krishna as well as Raghunath Mashelkar, Dr Anil Patil and Aniruddha Jadhav, amongst others, were present.