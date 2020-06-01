Shiv Sena slams BJP over celebration of 1 year of Modi govt 2.0, says party is behaving as if no work was done before

Days after Narendra Modi government completed one year of its second term, Shiv Sena on Monday criticised BJP saying the party is behaving as if no work was done in the country before PM Modi's rule.

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena raises questions over Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda for claiming PM Modi, in his six years of being in power, has corrected mistakes of last 60 years. “What they have to say about mistakes they have not been able to solve?” the editorial says.

The Shiv Sena further cites coronavirus lockdown, problems of migrant workers and demonetisation as major mistakes made by the BJP-led Central government.

The Saamna editorial also mocks the BJP for its attitude and behaving in a manner as if no work was done in the country before PM Modi's rule. “No doubt some decisions like abrogation of Article 370, abolishing of Triple Talaq and Ram Mandir are historic but can't say there was no history or no work was done before PM Modi rule,” the editorial states.