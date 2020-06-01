Shiv Sena slams BJP over celebration of 1 year of Modi govt 2.0, says party is behaving as if no work was done before

Days after Narendra Modi government completed one year of its second term, Shiv Sena on Monday criticised BJP saying the party is behaving as if no work was done in the country before PM Modi's rule.
In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena raises questions over Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda for claiming PM Modi, in his six years of being in power, has corrected mistakes of last 60 years. “What they have to say about mistakes they have not been able to solve?” the editorial says.
The Shiv Sena further cites coronavirus lockdown, problems of migrant workers and demonetisation as major mistakes made by the BJP-led Central government.
The Saamna editorial also mocks the BJP for its attitude and behaving in a manner as if no work was done in the country before PM Modi's rule. “No doubt some decisions like abrogation of Article 370, abolishing of Triple Talaq and Ram Mandir are historic but can't say there was no history or no work was done before PM Modi rule,” the editorial states.
The editorial also states the hydroxychloroquine which the US President Donald Trump asked from India was actually produced during Indira Gandhi era. He questions Modi for glossing over the fact.
Apart from the editorial, on Sunday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in his weekly column in Saamna, alleged that the event held in Ahmedabad to welcome US President Donald Trump in February was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat and later in Mumbai and Delhi—cities some of his delegates had visited.
Raut also hit out at the Centre saying that the lockdown was implemented without any planning, but now the responsibility of lifting the curbs was left to the states.
"It can't be denied that the spread of coronavirus in Gujarat was because of the massive public gathering held to welcome US President Donald Trump. Some of the delegates, who accompanied Trump, also visited Mumbai, Delhi, which led to the spread of the virus," Raut said in his weekly column in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana'.
The Sena MP said despite BJP's attempts to pull down the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there was no threat to it as all the three ruling allies—Sena, NCP and Congress—are united in their decision-making.
