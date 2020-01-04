Sena's Abdul Sattar resigns as MoS for not being made Cabinet Minister

A few days after the Maharashtra Cabinet was decided, Shiv Sena leader Abdul Sattar, who was sworn in as minister of state, has submitted his resignation to Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai.

However, Desai has said that he has no authority to take any decision in the regards of resignations. Shiv Sena president and CM Uddhav Thackeray has sent former minister Arjun Khotkar to urge Sattar not to resign.

Sattar was unhappy for not being included in the Maha cabinet.