See horrific pics of truck colliding with train near Kandivali station

"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.

The locomotive got a dent on a side, sources said, adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages.

Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for around 45 minutes, they said.

The loco was changed at Borivali and the train left from Borivali station at 02:35 pm.