See horrific pics of truck colliding with train near Kandivali station

On Monday, Pashchim Express (BDTS -ASR) brushed with a loaded truck carried by a contractual agency while passing by Kandivali Shed-South Endat at around 12.30 pm.
The railway officials said that there is no injury to any passenger and no major damage has been caused to the train coach as well.
The train stopped at 12.30 pm at Kandivali Station and started at 01.28 pm, said the railway official.
"The down (Amritsar-bound) Paschim Express dashed into the dumper on fifth rail line at Kandivali. No passenger sustained any injury," Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said.
The locomotive got a dent on a side, sources said, adding that the dumper and the railway premises suffered some damages.
Following the incident, the train was halted at the spot for around 45 minutes, they said.
The loco was changed at Borivali and the train left from Borivali station at 02:35 pm.
Now, the truck driver has been apprehended and the vehicle has been seized and necessary action against concerned departmental staff is also being taken accordingly.
Inquiry by Junior Administrative Grade Level officers has been ordered in the matter, said the official.
