Security beefed up in Mumbai after Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi calls for 'Maharashtra Bandh' today

On January 17, Prakash Ambedkar told ANI that, "To bring this issue before people, it has been decided to call for a bandh in Maharashtra on January 24. Besides these two issues, the issue of economy should be raised too." Earlier, Ambedkar had said that the CAA and the NRC will "adversely affect Scheduled Castes (SCs) and tribes as well.

Even, teachers have appealed to the management of all schools and colleges of the state to remain shut with a view to observe ‘Maharashtra Bandh’ on January 24. This bandh will be observed in solidarity and protection against the brutal violence towards students and teachers in different states of India.

Protests have erupted across the country over the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.