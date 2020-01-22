Teachers call for bandh on Jan 24 in Maharashtra

Members of Shikshak Bharti, a teacher’s union, and the Maharashtra Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation (MFUCTO) have appealed to the management of all educational institutions to take steps for the safety of students.

Tapati Mukhopadhyay, President of MFUCTO, said, “Students are facing a grave situation following the JNU incident. Teachers have also been harassed, so we urge all managements to remain closed and maintain security on campuses.”

In addition, teachers have opposed the attempt of the government to thrust election duties, census work and preparatory work related to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) at the cost of academics. Naresh Patil, a teacher said, “We are forced to complete additional duties entrusted by the government.

There are provisions laid by the Supreme Court, which state otherwise, but these orders are not followed. We want to focus on academic activities and completing the syllabus on time.” Violence against students and teachers will not be tolerated, the teachers claimed