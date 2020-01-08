Maha govt supports 'Bharat Bandh', says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra on Wednesday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' call by trade unions against the policies of the Central government.

"State government supports today's Bharat Bandh call of different trade unions, government at the Centre is an anti-labour government," said Congress leader and Cabinet Minister while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hailed the trade unions 'Bharat Bandh' call and said that the "anti-people" and "anti-labour" policies of the centre have created 'catastrophic' unemployment.