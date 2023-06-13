Secure Transportation Of Hazardous Materials: Experts Stress Robust Systems & Training For Public Safety

Representative image

As India's chemical production surges under the "Make in India" initiative, ensuring the secure transportation of hazardous materials has emerged as a top concern. To tackle this issue, experts are highlighting the urgent need to establish resilient systems and procedures that effectively mitigate risks and safeguard public safety.

"Prominent among these measures are driver training programs, dedicated parking areas for chemical transport, and a coordinated emergency management system involving both the government and relevant industries," said Sanjay Sasane a retired transport department officer of Maharashtra adding that GPS-based monitoring of vehicles and cameras in the vehicle for monitoring driver behaviour is also necessary.

Central Motor Vehicles Rules

According to Sasane, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, which govern the transportation of dangerous or hazardous goods, prescribe specific safety codes and requirements. One vital aspect of these regulations is the mandatory display of distinct class labels on goods carriages and packages containing such materials. These labels help emergency responders identify the nature of the goods involved and take appropriate action in case of accidents. In situations where packages contain multiple hazards, distinct labels must be displayed to indicate each specific risk.

"Every goods carriage transporting hazardous materials must be equipped with a tachograph. This device records various parameters such as running time, speed, acceleration, and deceleration. Additionally, a spark arrester is required to minimize the risk of fire or explosion," said Sasane.

"The responsibility for the safe transport of dangerous or hazardous goods lies not only with the transporters but also with the consignors. Consignors must ensure that the goods carriage has valid registration and that the vehicle is equipped with necessary first-aid and safety equipment. They are also obligated to provide comprehensive information about the hazardous goods being transported to the transporter or owner of the goods carriage. This ensures that all parties involved are aware of safety rules and potential risks to health and safety" he added.

The responsibilities rest with the transporters or owners

According to norms decided by the Government, transporters or owners of goods carriages have several responsibilities as well. They must verify the validity of the vehicle's registration and permit and ensure the availability of necessary first-aid, safety equipment, tool boxes, and antidotes to handle any accidents. It is their duty to verify the accuracy of the information provided by the consignor and ensure that the assigned driver has received proper training in handling hazardous materials. Collaboration between the owner of the goods carriage and the consignor is also essential in establishing the safest route for each trip, taking into account safety considerations and potential risks associated with the transportation of dangerous or hazardous goods.

"Drivers play a crucial role in maintaining safety during the transportation process. They are required to carry a Transport Emergency Card (TREM CARD) containing essential information related to the hazardous materials being transported. This card must be readily available at all times in the driver's cabin, enabling quick reference in case of emergencies," said an official.

To further enhance the safe transportation of chemicals, experts are calling for comprehensive driver training programs, separate parking places designated for hazardous materials, and the establishment of a coordinated emergency management system involving the government and industry stakeholders. Collaborative efforts between entities such as NICERGLOBE, an industry specializing in emergency response, and government agencies can lead to effective preparedness and response strategies in handling emergency situations.