e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway catches fire; no casualty, traffic affected

Chemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway catches fire; no casualty, traffic affected

Local fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about two hours, an official said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Chemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway catches fire; no casualty, traffic affected | Reprsentative Image/ Pixabay
Follow us on

Palghar: A chemical-laden tanker caught fire on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday, disrupting traffic movement on the busy route for a couple of hours, police said.

No one was injured in the blaze which erupted at around 3.30 am in the tanker in Medhvan Khind area, an official from Kasa police station said.

The vehicle's driver and cleaner jumped out to safety, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Mittal Estate in Andheri area
article-image

Local fire personnel rushed to the spot and doused the blaze in about two hours, the official said.

The tanker was completely destroyed, the official said, adding it was not yet known which chemical the vehicle was carrying. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, he said. 

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Chemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway catches fire; no casualty, traffic affected

Chemical tanker on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway catches fire; no casualty, traffic affected

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 283; temperature at 19.4°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 283; temperature at 19.4°C

Mumbai updates: New Year's eve to be warmer in city as IMD forecasts slight rise in mercury

Mumbai updates: New Year's eve to be warmer in city as IMD forecasts slight rise in mercury

Mumbai: 2 Russian YouTubers, held for stunt bid on high-rise, granted bail

Mumbai: 2 Russian YouTubers, held for stunt bid on high-rise, granted bail

Mumbai: Private firm, directors booked by CBI in Rs 11cr bank fraud case

Mumbai: Private firm, directors booked by CBI in Rs 11cr bank fraud case