Scrap To Symbol: Mumbai Central’s Coach Care Centre Crafts Locomotive Model For 'Swachhata Hi Seva' 2025

In a striking blend of creativity and environmental stewardship, the Coach Care Centre at Mumbai Central has unveiled an extraordinary locomotive model crafted entirely from scrap and discarded materials. This initiative, launched as part of the Government of India’s “Swachhata Hi Seva” 2025 campaign, highlights Western Railway’s commitment to sustainability and innovative waste management.

Innovation Through Recycling

The intricate model, meticulously assembled by the Mumbai Central team, serves as a vivid example of how scrap materials can be repurposed to create something both symbolic and inspiring. Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, praised the team’s craftsmanship and dedication, emphasizing that the project embodies the core principles of Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle.

A Reminder of Environmental Responsibility

“This initiative not only showcases the exceptional skill and creativity of our Mumbai Central staff but also reinforces our collective responsibility towards environmental sustainability,” Abhishek stated.

A Benchmark for Green Innovations

The locomotive model now stands proudly at the Coach Care Centre, acting as a daily reminder of the potential that lies in innovative recycling. It aligns seamlessly with the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign’s broader goal of promoting cleanliness, waste reduction, and sustainable habits.

Widespread Appreciation

"The initiative has received widespread appreciation and serves as a powerful testament to how small, creative efforts can foster significant environmental impact. As the railway community and the public continue to embrace such green innovations, Western Railway is setting a benchmark for integrating sustainability into its operational ethos," stated an official.

