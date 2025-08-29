 Scrap Dealer Linked To Most Wanted Shubham Lonkar Arrested In Baba Siddiqui Murder Case
On October 12, senior NCP leader Baba Siddiqui was shot dead outside his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East. So far, 27 accused have been arrested in connection with the case, while the alleged masterminds Zeeshan Akhtar, Shubham Lonkar, and gangster Anmol Bishnoi remain absconding.

Poonam Apraj
article-image
File photo of Baba Siddique | ANI

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough, the Mumbai Police Anti-Extortion Cell has arrested the 27th accused in the sensational Baba Siddique murder case. The accused, identified as Amol Gaikwad, a scrap dealer, was nabbed from Karveer taluka in Kolhapur district.

Police said Amol Gaikwad, originally from Warje in Pune and a scrap dealer by profession, was in contact with Pravin Lonkar and Shubham Lonkar. Technical evidence, including mobile messages and call records, revealed Gaikwad’s involvement in the conspiracy of Baba Siddhiqui Murder.

Sensing that police were closing in, Amol fled Pune and took up temporary work as a cleaner for Wrestler in Karveer to evade arrest. However, he was tracked down and arrested. Produced before the Esplande court today, Gaikwad was remanded in police custody till September 8. Police sources said his arrest is crucial as it further establishes the larger conspiracy behind Siddiqui’s killing. The hunt for the key masterminds is still underway.

