Schools irked as no order from BMC to resume offline classes

Schools in Mumbai are irked as the education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not taken a decision regarding resuming offline classes. As per directions of December 30, 2020, all schools were informed to remain shut offline classes till January 15 but now, with no further directions, schools state they are confused whether they should reopen offline lectures or not.

On December 30, 2020, the BMC education department released a notice stating American Consulate and other consulate schools can reopen offline from January 18 by maintaining all COVID-19 SOPs, cleanliness, safety and precautionary measures. While, all other schools in Mumbai will have remain shut offline till January 15, 2021.

On Thursday, schools of different boards were awaiting a direction from the civic education department but there was no notice released. The principal of a state board school at South Mumbai on request of anonymity said, "We are left in a confused state because we do not know whether we should reopen offline lectures post January 15 or continue to remain shut. The dates of SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams have been declared so we need to reopen practical lectures soon."

Sunanda Shetty, a senior teacher of a CBSE school said, "Our board exams are scheduled to begin from May. The BMC education department should at least provide some guidelines on reopening of lectures. We cannot plan our exam preparatory and doubt solving lectures unless we are allowed to reopen offline."

The civic education department has forwarded its appeal of reopening offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12 from January 18 in view of the board exams to the municipal commissioner.

Mahesh Palkar, BMC Education Officer, said, "We have sent the appeal to reopen offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12 of all schools in Mumbai from January 18 in view of the board exams to the municipal commissioner. We are awaiting a final decision."