SC orders CBI probe for Sushant: After Parth's 'Satyamev Jayate' exclamation, check Sharad Pawar's reaction

Pawar also said he was hopeful that the investigation in the actor's death will not be carried on the way it happened in Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case, which has remained unresolved. "I hope the investigation will not be done the way it was done in Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case which commenced in 2014 and still remains unresolved," he added.

Interestingly, Sharad Pawar's grandnephew Parth Pawar, moving away from the party's line, welcomed the Supreme Court decision to transfer actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case to CBI. "Satyamev Jayate" Parth tweeted, even as his father Ajit Pawar is the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and their NCP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena-led state government.

Both NCP and Shiv Sena, over the last two months, had expressed confidence in the investigations by Mumbai Police when the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded CBI inquiry into the death of Rajput, who was found hanging in his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Parth had demanded a CBI probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput a few days ago, kicking off a row within the powerful Pawar clan of Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar had publicly ticked off Parth terming him as "immature" in a rare outburst. "We don't give importance to Parth Pawar's demand, he is immature," the NCP chief had remarked last week.