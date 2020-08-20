Parth Pawar says 'Satyamev Jayate' after SC orders CBI probe in SSR's death case; hints to be ready for a long haul

Eyebrows were raised by few NCP workers after party chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Parth Pawar tweeted ‘’Satyamev Jayate’’ (truth alone triumphs) immediately after the Supreme Court allowed CBI to probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Parth did not make any mention of the court order but he sent a strong signal to his grandfather and the party that he will continue to express his views despite being snubbed. He also hinted that he was prepared for a long haul.

His tweet became viral on social media as Parth had hogged the headlines last week after he was reprimanded in public by Pawar terming him ‘’immature.’’ Pawar had also said that NCP does not give any importance to what Parth says. Even though Parth and his father Ajit Pawar, who is Deputy Chief Minister, have not commented on Pawar’s move, efforts were made by few family members for a patch up.

Pawar had snubbed Parth following his demand for the CBI probe into the SSR death case. Parth on July 27 had met the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and pressed for a CBI investigation.