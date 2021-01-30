SC collegium withdraws Justice Ganediwala's confirmation as permanent Bombay HC judge

The Supreme Court collegium has reportedly withdrawn its recommendation to the Union government to appoint Justice Pushpa Ganediwala of the Bombay High Court's Nagpur bench on permanent basis.

This decision of the collegium comes after The Free Press Journal reported the series of "controversial" judgments Justice Ganediwala passed in sexual assault cases under POCSO law.

Notably, Justice Ganediwala in three of her judgments acquitted the accused by refusing to accept the incidents as sexual assault.

In one case, judgment of which was pronounced on January 19, Justice Ganediwala acquitted the accused of sexual assault charge by saying that his act of pressing the minor girl's breast, without removing her top or sliding his hand in her garment, cannot be defined as sexual assault. She held that it is mandatory to establish a "skin to skin" contact for sexual assault under the POCSO law.