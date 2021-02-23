SBUT begins Phase 2 of Bhendi Bazar redevelopment project

Mumbai: After successfully competing the Phase 1 work of Bhendi Bazar redevelopment project, the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) which is undertaking this redevelopment has now initiated the Phase 2 construction work.

According to SBUT, after the long halt in operations following the COVID-19 lockdown, it has now obtained the Commencement Certificate (CC) and, therefore, the work of Phase-2 has begun.

According to reports, the SBUT aspires to complete the entire second phase of the redevelopment by 2025.

SBUT, a non-profit organisation of the Dawoodi Bohra community, aims to redevelop South Mumbai's vibrant but congested Bhendi Bazaar into a modern living and work space for its residents laid within the cradle of a state-of-the art and eco-friendly infrastructure. This ambitious redevelopment project comprising 16.5 acres of land has approximately 250 existing buildings, 1250 shops and 3200 families. Out of this, in 2020, 610 families and 128 businesses were rehabilitated into two towers, ‘Al Sa’adah’ across one acre of land, replacing 13 unsafe buildings, thereby completing Phase 1 of the project, it informed.

This project is one of the first large redevelopment projects being executed under the state government’s cluster redevelopment policy announced in 2009 reportedly.