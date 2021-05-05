Satej Patil-Hasan Mushrif front gains control over Gokul Dairy

In a fierce contest, the Rajashri Shahu Shetkari Aghadi comprising Maharashtra Ministers Satej Patil and Hasan Mushrif outnumbered the Tararani Aghadi’s Mahadevrao Mahadik and Congress legislator PN Patil and gained control over Gokul Dairy (Kolhapur Zilla Sahakari Dudh Utpadak Sangh).

The Rajashri Shahu Shetkari Aghadi won a record 17 seats while four by the incumbent rulers. Both fronts had made the fight prestigious and worked hard to mop up support despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.