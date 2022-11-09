Sanjay Raut’s release: 'A Tiger is out,' says MVA; BJP points out he is not acquitted

Sanjay Raut’s release: 'A Tiger is out,' says opposition; BJP points out he is not acquitted | FPJ

Mumbai: The Special PMLA court’s decision to grant bail and release of Mr Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut was hailed by Thackeray camp along with allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the NCP and Congress.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Mr Aaditya Thackeray said, ‘’Sanjay Raut is a loyal Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb. He does not go around wearing masks. Even after pressure was exercised on him he did not betray. He did not run away to Guwahati. He is not coward, it has now come to light.’’ However, he noted, ‘’I am happy that Sanjay Raut got bail. Every honest citizen welcomes this decision. But one thing to note is that in this country, in the state, are we heading towards dictatorship? Everyone needs to think about this".

Aaditya Thackeray: 'Environment is not suitable for democracy'

‘’Anyone who speaks against the state government is threatened with investigation, imprisonment. This means that political parties who try to tell the truth are dealt with using mechanisms. Today this kind of thing is happening against political leaders, tomorrow the same thing can happen to journalists and others. This environment is not suitable for democracy and constitution", claimed Mr Thackeray.

NCP MP Supriya Sule said, ‘’Sanjay Raut, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh are some of our colleagues who were arrested for some reason. They are getting justice now. Earlier Anil Deshmukh got bail, now Sanjay Raut got bail. So now we expect them to come out soon and serve the public and guide us.’’

NCP legislator Mr Rohit Pawar in a tweet shared a video showing the release of a tiger from the cage. The Shiv Sena UBT deputy leader Ms Sushama Andhare noted, ‘’Tigher is out.’’

State Congress general secretary Mr Sachin Sawant hailed Mr Raut’s release and tweeted, ‘’Welcome @sanjayraut61. There is no doubt that the court’s decision to grant bail would have shaken the BJP Office and Reshmi Baug (RSS headquarters).’’

Interestingly the Shinde camp spokesman and School Education Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar hailed the Court ruling and wished Mr Raut good health.

However, BJP minister Mr Sudhir Mungantiwar said, ‘’Sanjay Raut has got bail but he has not been acquitted. This is a legal process. Be it a political leader or a common criminal, when a charge sheet is filed against him, he is granted bail after a certain period.’’

