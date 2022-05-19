Sanjay Raut, Ravi Rana seen chatting with each other; pic goes viral

Over the past month, the Shiv Sena and independent MLA Navneet Rana have been at loggerheads with each other due to the Hanuman Chalisa Row in the state.

However, in a picture that has gone viral on social media recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is seen having a conversation with Navneet Rana's husband Ravi Rana in Ladakh.

As per reports, Raut and the Rana couple are members of the Parliamentary Committee on Defense, and are currently on a visit to Leh.

A total of 30 MPs are part of the tour, including MP Sanjay Raut and MP Navneet Rana.

As per the regulations, an MP is allowed to take a family member with him and that is why MLA Ravi Rana is also present with her.

The Ranas were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

On May 5, special Judge R N Rokade had granted them bail while imposing certain conditions on the couple, including that they must not make any statements to the press related the case.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 03:27 PM IST