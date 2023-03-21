Sanjay Raut is from Sena but working for Sharad Pawar: Dada Bhuse | File Photo

The Ports and Mining Minister Dada Bhuse targeted MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, saying he is an MP of the Shiv Sena (UBT) but actually working for Sharad Pawar.

Dada Bhuse retaliates after Raut accuses him of collecting money

The remark came after Raut alleged on Monday that Bhuse, an MLA from Malegaon constituency, has collected Rs178.25 crore in the name of Girna Agro Services, but the company website shows shares worth Rs1.67 crore. He tweeted, “It’s sheer loot of public money…” Sources said that Uddhav Thackeray has organised a rally in Malegaon on March 26 in the backdrop of the allegation.

Retaliating in the Assembly on Tuesday, Bhuse said, “We have always been called traitors by a group of people, but Sanjay Raut is the biggest traitor. I request the government and opposition parties to conduct a probe pertaining to his allegations. I will resign from the ministerial and MLA posts, and politics, if found guilty.”

Demanding an apology from Raut to the people of Malegaon, Bhuse said the MP has no standing to teach him loyalty.

An irked Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar objected to Bhuse taking Sharad Pawar’s name and said that the latter has over 50 years of experience in politics and is praised even by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He asked Bhuse to take his words back and said he has no right to make such allegations