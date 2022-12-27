Maharashtra min Dada Bhuse abuses, hits youth in a viral video; NCP leader Jitendra Awhad raises a stink

Screengrab of the video | Twitter

The Shinde-Fadnavis government is facing the ire from the Opposition over a range of issue including the Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar getting scripture in land case.

Now a video of Ports and Mines Minister Dada Bhuse of the Shinde-Fadnavis Cabinet is going viral on social media in which he can be seen intimidating and manhandling two persons. The reason behind Bhuse's actions is unclear.

Dada Bhuse was elected from Malegaon Outer Assembly Constituency on Shiv Sena ticket.

In the viral video, the minister can be heard abusing the two men in the presence of police. Bhuse further hits them, so do his associates as the man pleads to him. They are also manhandled by his associates.

Disclaimer: Strong language in the video

Troubles may mount

With this video of Dada Bhuse beating up youth coming forth, there is a possibility of the Opposition raising a stink over the issue amid their high-voltage tension over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row.

Jitendra Awhad takes a swipe

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad shared the video on his social media and wrote, "Minister Dada Bhuse hits public, swears at them. Chief Minister, what offence will the police register now? He hit people in front of the police."

Awhad further tweeted, "The CM made the police to give a false affidavit to the Supreme Court for me. Police give affidavit in Supreme Court that I am a criminal… You can't hang me or kill me."

Referring to a case of molestation filed against him, Awhad said, "The BJP leader who filed a case under IPC 354 against me has now been booked for forcing young girls into sex work. You conspired to ruin my life... We were once friends, you forgot."