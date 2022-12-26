Maharashtra: Opposition demands Abdul Sattar’s resignation for ordering regularisation of the Gairan land in favour of a private person

Abdul Sattar | Twitter/ANI

Nagpur: Opposition in the state assembly on Monday took an aggressive stand demanding the resignation of agriculture minister Abdul Sattar in the wake of the Bombay High Court’s strictures against him for ordering 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order.

The opposition also demanded that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should dismiss Sattar for asking the agriculture department to collect contribution for the organisation of Krishi Mela (agriculture mela) in his Sillod assembly constituency.

Leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar claimed Sattar, as the minister of the state for revenue during the Maha Vikas Aghadi, passed the order with knowledge that additional district judge, Washim, had disallowed the claim of the private person for continuation of his possession over gairan land. ‘’It was a scam worth Rs 150 crore and therefore Sattar should be dismissed from the cabinet.’’

Pawar had submitted an adjournment motion on this issue but it was rejected by the Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Thereafter, Narwekar allowed Pawar to speak.

Further, Pawar slammed Sattar for asking the agriculture department to collect the Hugh contribution for the organisation of agriculture mela in his constituency. ‘’CM and DCM should drop Sattar immediately,’’ he reiterated.

Former speaker and NCP legislator Dilip Walse Patil referred to the Supreme Court judgement with regard to Gairan land and demanded that Sattar should be dropped immediately from the cabinet. He also demanded that a criminal case be filed against Sattar.

Former Chief Minister and Congress legislators Prithviraj Chavan also demanded Sattar’s dismissal from the cabinet till the HC, which has convened next hearing on January 11, gives himself clean chit.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government will examine the high court and thereafter take the necessary action. In case of an order for collection of contribution by Sattar for the organisation of agriculture mela, Fadnavis assured that nobody will be spared for any wrong doing.

HC's order

The HC held that prima facie (on the face of it) Sattar passed the order with knowledge that additional district judge, Washim, had disallowed the claim of the private person for continuation of his possession over gairan land.

The Washim court had even passed stinging remarks that said a private person was "certainly out to usurp the government land," the HC noted.

"Thus, we find that the issue raised in this petition, which puts a question mark over the manner in which the public utility land/gairan land is allowed to be usurped by private individuals, requires consideration by this Court." "While issuing notice, we would direct the petitioners to deposit in this Court an amount of rupees fifty thousand to show their bona fides," the court added.

Meanwhile, the Speaker adjourned the assembly for an hour amid slogan shouting by the opposition sitting in the well on Sattar’s issue.