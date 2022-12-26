Navi Mumbai: Irfan Pathan's cricket academy opens new center in Panvel

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Irfan Pathan's cricket academy opens new center in Panvel

Cricket Academy of Pathan aims to set up more than 100 centers across the country by 2024. As part of the campaign, an academy has been launched at Karnala Sports Academy in Panvel.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Irfan Pathan at the inaugural event of Panvel center | Sourced Photo
Cricket Academy of Pathan (CAP), a cricket training centre was inaugurated by former international all-rounder Irfan Pathan last week at Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel. The training centre is equipped with modern technology and designed by international cricket experts.

CAP aims to set up more than 100 centers across the country by 2024. This includes launching 10 to 12 cricket academies in cities like Ghaziabad, Siliguri, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Palghar, Visakhapatnam, Jammu, Kolkata, New Delhi and Coimbatore in the next 3 months.

As part of the campaign, an academy has been launched at Karnala Sports Academy in Panvel. Through this academy, the dream of aspiring young cricketers of Panvel division will be realized.

Amol Gund, Vijay Kharkar, Srikant Gholap, Yasin Bharmar, Rohan Patil and other dignitaries were present on this occasion.

On the occasion of this event, Irfan Pathan, founder of Cricket Academy, shared his experience of playing cricket at the highest level. He also said that his emphasis is on regular practice, fitness, dedication and hard work to make a difference in the competitive cricket circuit in the country.

