Bombay HC notice to Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar over decision in land dispute

The bench was hearing a petition filed by social activist Shyam Deole and another person against the order Sattar had passed in June 2022 when he was the revenue minister.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 08:22 AM IST
Abdul Sattar | Facebook
The Bombay High Court (HC) has issued a notice to Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar for ordering 'regularisation' of the possession of land reserved for public 'gairan' (grazing) in favour of a private person in the face of a civil court order.

As per the petition, a public utility land meant for grazing measuring 37 acres was 'regularised' in favour of a private person. This was done even after the claim of this private person had been rejected by the civil appellate court, said the petitioner who was represented by advocate Sunil Manohar.

The HC held that prima facie Sattar passed the order with knowledge that the additional district judge, Washim, had disallowed the claim of the private person for continuation of his possession over the gairan land.

