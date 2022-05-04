Samruddhi Mahamarg: MSRDC receives good response from bidders to manage toll nakas

After reissuing the tender for managing the toll plazas on the ready stretch of Samruddhi Mahamarg, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has received good response from three bidders viz Roadway Solutions, Prakash Asphalting and Kalyan Toll company. According to an official, the bids will now be scrutinised and the lowest bidder will be handed over the said job in a week's time, if everything goes as planned. "Most likely Roadway solutions should get the contract as they appear to be the lowest quoted bidder for toll operations," added the official.

The FPJ had reported that tender was re-invited for appointment because just two companies had showed interest in previous tender. Among the two, one didn’t qualify in the technical scrutiny and therefore with availability of one bidder the MSRDC was obligated to do retendering process for the same.

The MSRDC was expected to open up a 210 km stretch between Nagpur and Shelu bazaar, Washim on May 2. Therefore, it had expedited the toll operator appointment process after the first tendering process failed; giving only a week's time to interested bidders to participate again. However, the said stretch inauguration was prolonged for one-and-a-half month after a mishap was reported in April last week, causing injury and casualty of workers.

A toll of Rs 1.73 per km will be levied on light motor vehicles and motorists plying on the Mahamarg.

"Once we understand what the traffic strength is, the toll rights can be sold out for a longer tenure, the same as Mumbai-Pune expressway. However, now the corporation will take the toll and only the operator will be responsible for the manpower supply on these toll plazas," an official said.

To prevent a beeline for motorists and ensure seamless travel, the Mahamarg has 26 toll plazas along the entry and exit points.

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 11:50 PM IST