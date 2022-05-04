Mumbai University Admission for Foreign Students, check details

Maharashtra: Mumbai University has started a Single Window System to admit the foreign students into its departments and all institutes it recognizes or is affiliated to. The students can select between the three streams(arts, science, and commerce) by July 31, 2022.

Foreign Students(FS), Persons of Indian Origin(PIO), SAARC Nationals, and Non-Resident Indians(NRI) are the students that fit within the scope of the admissions.

The affiliated colleges are not allowed to directly admit the foreign students into their streams, the applicants will receive a provisional admission letter and will then have to send a willingness letter to the Department of Students’ Development. The students will then be allotted the department or the affiliated college according to their merit. Edulab educational exchange is the service provider that will assist the admissions of foreign students to MU.

Students can apply for their admission through the portal:

https://mu.admissiondesk.org/

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 02:42 PM IST