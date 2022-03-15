MU students along with RVC to hold protest against offline exams

Rashtravaadi Vidhyarti Congress (RVC) announced a protest against offline exams with students from Mumbai University and other autonomous colleges on March 6, starting at 11:00 AM on Azaad Maidan.

According to the circular by RVC, the protest is being held against offline examinations, taking place in Mumbai University affiliated colleges and several autonomous, too.

RVC stated in the circular that students who will appear for the offline exam had their lectures online.

"The autonomous body is conducting the offline examination of students despite the GR issued by Mumbai University. As a result, students will have to face many difficulties," the circular stated.

For the same, a protest will be held tomorrow on Azaad Maidan, seeking online examinations for Mumbai University and other students.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:59 PM IST