Students both anxious and prepared for Offline Examinations by Mumbai University

Owing to the decision of Mumbai University to conduct offline exams for Engineering, Law, Pharmacy, B.Ed, and MCA courses, students are both anxious and prepared.

According to the examiner head from Mumbai University, Vinod Malale, only backlog exams will be held online. "It was mentioned in the circular by Mumbai University that professional courses like Engineering, Law, B.Ed will be offline. Moreover, the schedule for semester six exams will be declared later on," he said.

Following this decision, several students have mixed opinions. Urvi B, completing her degree in Computer Science from K.J Somaiya College of Engineering, said that she finds it hard to reestablish her concentration levels.

"To be honest, my habit of studying has vanished. It is not only boring but difficult to concentrate. My concentration levels have gradually changed due to online lectures. So, it will be a great task to study for the offline examinations," she said.

Additionally, she said that she had not understood various concepts in online lectures. "That is going to be a problem in the exams," Urvi added.

Similarly, Sneha Deb, a BBA student from D.Y Patil University, Nerul, said that her habits and concentration have undergone a massive change, too.

"It's obvious that students taking offline exams will be nothing but nervous. It has been a long time since we wrote a paper physically in a classroom. Personally, my habits and concentration levels have undergone a massive change. So, to put me in a classroom for an exam again is going to be a big deal," she said.

Some students are anxious, while some are on board and looking forward to offline examinations. FPJ spoke to such students and found out the reasons behind their excitement.

Apurv Karmase, studying Mechanical Engineering from Pillai College of Engineering, said that he has started preparing for the entrance exam GATE, so the offline exams do not worry him.

"The decision of offline exams is not making me nervous. I have already started preparing for GATE, so half of my syllabus is covered. Indeed, I am looking forward to the examinations," he said.

Another undergraduate Mechanical Engineering student from Mahatma Gandhi Mission's College (MGM), Raj Zanjad, said he was prepared and eager to take the exam.

"I have been studying. So, I am not afraid to perform in a classroom again. The atmosphere of multiple teachers supervising fifty students sitting in one classroom competing against each other gives me all the feels," he said.

In addition, he said that during the pandemic, he started a job that gave him 'practical' knowledge about the subjects. "It has helped me a lot in understanding concepts, too," he said.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 06:56 PM IST